EU unveils plan to send more unauthorized migrants home

An important part of those reforms is to address the issue of deportations, known in Brussels under the euphemism of “returns.” Only around 1 in 3 migrants denied permission to stay actually return to their home country. Of the few who do, only around 30% agree to go back willingly.

The European Parliament’s research service has estimated that it costs 3,414 euros ($4,120) to forcibly deport someone, compared to about 560 euros ($675) if they go voluntarily. Some migrants already receive free flights, small payments and other incentives to leave.

The low deportation rate is due in part to inefficient EU procedures and the reluctance of many countries that migrants leave or transit through to positively identify their nationals and allow them back in.

“Countries of origin need to be engaged more, need to accept returns, and they also need to engage more with our help on reintegration of people who are coming back,” Schinas said. “This is not only a legal obligation under international law, but it’s also a moral duty for us to help these countries.”