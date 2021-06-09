EU warns of retaliation as post-Brexit talks with U.K. stall

“Our patience, really, is growing very, very thin,” Sefcovic said.

Behind the dispute is the unique situation of Northern Ireland, where more than 3,000 people were killed during three decades of violence between those who support unification with the Republic of Ireland and those who seek to maintain ties to the U.K.

The 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which brought peace to region, was underpinned by the fact that both the U.K. and Ireland were members of the EU. That made it possible for trade to flow freely between Ireland and Northern Ireland, stimulating economic growth and creating jobs on both sides of the border.

In an effort to keep the border open, the EU and the U.K. agreed that Northern Ireland would remain part of the European single market after Brexit. But that meant EU rules on issues such as food safety would still apply in Northern Ireland and there would have to be checks on some goods shipped into the region from England, Scotland and Wales.

The divorce deal, which took effect Jan. 1, included a number of grace periods that gave Britain time to put in place new systems for checking goods coming into Northern Ireland to ensure they complied with EU rules. Those grace periods are now ending.