Europe rights body worried by claims Greece ejects migrants

In her letter dated May 3, Mijatović also said there had been an increase in “reported instances in which migrants who have reached the Eastern Aegean islands from Turkey by boat, and have sometimes even been registered as asylum-seekers, have been embarked on life-rafts by Greek officers and pushed back to Turkish waters.”

Greece came to the forefront of Europe's immigration crisis in 2015, when more than a million refugees and migrants entered — mostly on smugglers' boats from Turkey — on their way to more prosperous Western European countries.

Flows have since dropped drastically, particularly following the pandemic. But last year tensions with neighboring Turkey rose after Turkish authorities flung open the land border to thousands of migrants who headed towards Greece. Athens closed down the northeastern land border with Turkey and tightened patrols at sea, with the help of the European Union's Frontex border agency — which has also been criticized over alleged pushbacks.

Under a 2016 agreement with the EU, Turkey undertook to stop migrants leaving its shores for the Greek islands in return for EU funding. The Council of Europe is not an EU institution.