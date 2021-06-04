Europe rights envoy says freedoms deteriorating in Slovenia

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — A European human rights envoy warned Friday of a “marked deterioration” of freedom of expression and of the media in Slovenia under the government of right-wing Prime Minister Janez Jansa.

The Council of Europe commissioner for human rights, Dunja Mijatovic, said in a memorandum that “some steps taken by the Slovenian government in recent months risk undermining the ability of independent voices to speak freely.”

"Hostile public discourse, as well as smear campaigns and intimidation targeting civil society activists and those who express critical opinions, harm free expression and can have a chilling effect on media freedom,” Mijatovic wrote, according to a press release from her office.

Mijatovic urged the government to act to improve the situation and listed recommendations.

The Slovenian government disputed the findings in comments sent to Mijatovic in response. The freedom of the media have not been violated by any legal acts, it said.