European Central Bank easing emergency pandemic support

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank says it is dialing back some of its massive emergency pandemic support for the economy. The move comes amid signs of increasing business activity and consumer readiness to spend as the 19 countries that use the euro rebound from the coronavirus recession.

The bank said Thursday that it could conduct its bond purchase stimulus at “a moderately lower pace” than in recent months. Since March the statement has said that the bank would purchase bonds at a “significantly higher pace” than in the first three months of the year.

The 1.85 trillion ($2.2 trillion) bond purchase program has no set amount for purchases each month. Analysts have suggested the bank could ease purchases back back to 70 billion euro or 60 billion euros, from roughly 80 billion per month since the “significantly higher” announcement.

Analysts who follow the bank say that bank head Christine Lagarde is likely to underline that Thursday’s move does not represent a decision to end the program, which is slated to run at least through the end of March, 2022.