European Union asks Hungary to keep liberal radio on air

The loss of Klubradio's broadcasting license reinvigorated a debate over freedom of the press and outsized political influence in Hungary’s media market. The station was one of the last radio channels in Hungary that regularly featured opposition politicians and other critical voices during its news and talk programs, something critics of the government say led to discriminatory decisions by the court and the Media Council.

Klubradio CEO and director Andras Arato called last week's court verdict “shameful,” and told The Associated Press that the company plans to appeal at Hungary’s highest court, the Curia.

“We are witnesses to a verdict that serves an endlessly cowardly, anti-democratic, illiberal system. It is not a surprise, but it is still sad,” Arato said.

Hungary's media regulator — which referred to repeated infractions of media law by the broadcaster in denying its license extension — insists that it acted lawfully, and rejected accusations of political bias. President of the Media Council, Monika Karas, said last week: “The Council measures all radio stations by the same standard, and did not use either positive or negative discrimination in the case of Klubradio.”