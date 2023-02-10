Conservationists at Chester Zoo have become the first in Europe to welcome their very own tiny dancer - as they have successfully bred a rare Coquerel’s sifaka lemur.
spotlight
Europe's first 'dancing lemur' born at Chester Zoo in the U.K.
- VideoElephant
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The three Christian leaders spoke out during an unprecedented joint airborne news conference returning home from South Sudan.
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing mor…
The death toll from an earthquake in Turkey and Syria has passed 11,000.
Survivors struggle to stay warm and fed as earthquake death toll reaches 20,000. Here's the latest from Turkey and Syria
Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for foo…
China has accused the United States of indiscriminate use of force in shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon, saying it seriously damag…