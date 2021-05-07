Europe's human rights court finds fault with Polish tribunal

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Court of Human Rights said Friday that Poland’s top court violated a local company’s right to fair trial because a judge on the review panel handling its case had been irregularly appointed to the tribunal.

Law experts in Poland and critics of the right-wing government have long argued that some of the judges of the Constitutional Tribunal were appointed in violation of the law and that their rulings should therefore be considered void.

The European court said the company was denied the right to be heard by a lawfully-appointed court because there were irregularities in the appointment of one of the panel's judges, Mariusz Muszynski, to the tribunal. It said Poland's parliament and President Andrzej Duda had no right to appoint Muszynski and some other judges to the tribunal.

Constitutional Tribunal head Julia Przylebska, a government loyalist, reacted by saying the European court “lawlessly interfered into the competence” of Poland's parliament and president and that its ruling has no effect on Poland's legal system.