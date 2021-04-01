Europe's vaccine rollout 'unacceptably slow,' WHO warns, amid 'worrying' surge

Serbia is becoming a regional vaccination hub as it has so much vaccine, it's even offering free shots to foreigners. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports from the country's biggest vaccination center in Belgrade.

The rollout of vaccines in Europe is "unacceptably slow," the World Health Organization said Wednesday, delivering a damning evaluation on the region's Covid response, amid a "worrying" surge in infections.

Many European nations have struggled to carry out effective vaccination programs as drug companies have repeatedly under-delivered on scheduled shipments. The region has vaccinated only 10% of its population with one shot in a two-dose regimen, WHO said in a statement.

"Vaccines present our best way out of this pandemic. Not only do they work, they are also highly effective in preventing infection. However, the roll-out of these vaccines is unacceptably slow," WHO Regional Director for Europe Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge said in the statement.

"And as long as coverage remains low, we need to apply the same public health and social measures as we have in the past, to compensate for delayed schedules. Let me be clear: we must speed up the process by ramping up manufacturing, reducing barriers to administering vaccines, and using every single vial we have in stock, now."