 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Europol: Extremists sought to use pandemic to spread hate
0 Comments
AP

Europol: Extremists sought to use pandemic to spread hate

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Extremists sought to use the global pandemic to “spread hate propaganda and exacerbate mistrust in public institutions” in 2020, the European Union's police agency said Tuesday in its annual report on terrorism in the 27-nation bloc.

COVID-19 and the economic crisis and social unrest it spawned “have contributed to polarization in society, causing attitudes to harden and increasing acceptance of intimidation, including calls to commit violent acts,” the report said.

It cited the arrest in the Netherlands of a man who allegedly called for “citizen's arrests” of lawmakers and public health workers. It said violence by opponents of the Dutch government's lockdown measures included hurling stones and fireworks at one city hall and vandalizing COVID-19 test locations.

Such violence has increased this year, with a mob torching a test location in a Dutch fishing village and a blast that damaged the glass façade of a testing center north of Amsterdam in March.

“The latest report from Europol on the EU terrorism situation illustrates that in the year of the COVID pandemic, the risk of online radicalization has increased. This is particularly true for right-wing terrorism," EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said.

She discussed the issue Tuesday at a meeting in Lisbon with U.S. Secretary for Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

Europol counted a total of 57 “completed, failed or foiled terrorist attacks” in six EU nations and 62 “terrorist incidents” in the United Kingdom in 2020, similar to the previous year that saw 119 attacks, including 64 in the U.K. The number of terrorism-related arrests in the EU fell by one-third compared to 2019 to 449.

A total of 21 people were killed in extremist attacks last year — nine in a right-wing attack in Germany and 12 people in six jihadist-inspired attacks.

Europol noted that all the jihadist attacks were carried out by lone actors, although some were in contact with terrorist groups.

The report said the use of explosives in terror attacks declined, probably because of COVID-19 lockdowns closing down large gatherings of people. One bombing plot was foiled by authorities.

————

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Thai divers remove fishing nets from coral reefs

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Iran's president-elect says he won't meet with Biden
World

Iran's president-elect says he won't meet with Biden

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's president-elect said Monday he wouldn't meet with President Joe Biden nor negotiate over Tehran's ballistic missile program and its support of regional militias, sticking to a hard-line position following his landslide victory in last week's election.

+2
Berlin museum centering on Germans expelled after WWII opens
World

Berlin museum centering on Germans expelled after WWII opens

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — Germany on Monday opened a museum exploring the fate of millions of Germans forced to leave eastern and central Europe at the end of World War II, along with other forced displacements of the 20th and 21st centuries — a sensitive project that has taken years to realize.

+4
'Listening to my body': Nadal to sit out Wimbledon, Olympics
World

'Listening to my body': Nadal to sit out Wimbledon, Olympics

  • Updated

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal will sit out Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics to rest and recover “after listening to my body,” he announced via social media on Thursday, taking one of the biggest stars of tennis out of two of the sport's biggest events in 2021.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News