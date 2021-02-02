Eurozone economy shrank 0.7% in 4th quarter from previous three months as pandemic restrictions weighed on businesses
Related to this story
Most Popular
An explainer of what's happening in Myanmar:
This stunning footage shows the moment a paramotor pilot had a close encounter with two colossal blue whales.
This dramatic drone footage shows the moment a paddle boarder saved four horses from drowning in a flooded field.
- Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — The erratic trading in shares of underdog companies like GameStop that turned markets combustible last week appears to have migrated to commodities, sending silver prices surging to an eight-year high.
- Updated
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The abstract figures of naked women gyrating to the rhythms of a five-piece band had shocked many people almost 60 years ago as they eyed the artwork for the first time on the walls of a popular restaurant-nightclub in Cyprus.
Watch as hundreds of vintage and classic cars alike roll down French streets in style as part of the 21st Winter Crossing of Paris.
- Updated
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Jewish prayer for the souls of the people murdered in the Holocaust echoed Wednesday over where the Warsaw ghetto stood during World War II as a world paused by the coronavirus pandemic observed the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
- Updated
BOSTON — A Massachusetts congressman who has received both doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has tested positive for the virus.
- Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — The erratic trading in shares of underdog companies like GameStop that turned markets combustible last week appears to have migrated to commodities, sending silver prices surging to an eight-year high.
- Updated
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — It's feeding time at Greece's only zoo, and a capuchin monkey grabs as many mandarins as it can — even tucking one into his long, supple tail. It might be wise to stock up.