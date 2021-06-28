 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EU's head office worried about Euro 2020 matches in London
0 Comments
AP

EU's head office worried about Euro 2020 matches in London

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRUSSELS (AP) — The EU's head office warned European Championship organizers on Monday to be extra vigilant when staging the semifinals and final in London amid the rise of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

The Euro 2020 tournament is being held around the continent, but the final three matches will all be at Wembley Stadium.

“I would like to share my doubt with you about the possibility of organizing the final or the semifinal in Wembley in a stadium — full stadium,” EU Commission vice president Margaritis Schinas told European Union legislators.

At least three of the four semifinalists will be bringing fans from across the Channel, with England the only British team still with a chance of advancing that far.

“Given that the United Kingdom is restricting its citizens movements to the European Union needs to be a certain amount of symmetry in these kinds of decisions, a certain amount of proportionality,” Schinas said. "So, I think here that UEFA would do well to carefully analyze its decision.”

Schinas told legislators that EU scientific projections showed that 70% of new infections are projected to be due to the delta variant in Europe by early August, and 90% by the end of August.

“There is clearly a very worrying trend," Schinas said, "something that compels us to continue being very vigilant.”

———

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Pfizer and Moderna vaccines likely to produce lasting immunity

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State TV: NKoreans heartbroken over Kim's 'emaciated looks'
World

State TV: NKoreans heartbroken over Kim's 'emaciated looks'

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Heartbroken North Koreans have been worrying tearfully about leader Kim Jong Un's “emaciated looks,” state media quoted a local resident as saying, in a rare acknowledgement of foreign speculation about his weight loss.

+16
Antivirus pioneer John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison
World

Antivirus pioneer John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison

  • Updated

MADRID (AP) — John McAfee, the creator of McAfee antivirus software, was found dead in his jail cell near Barcelona in an apparent suicide Wednesday, hours after a Spanish court approved his extradition to the United States to face tax charges punishable by decades in prison, authorities said.

+2
Japan ups health controls as Olympic athlete tests positive
World

Japan ups health controls as Olympic athlete tests positive

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged Monday to strengthen health controls at airports after a Ugandan Olympic team member tested positive for COVID-19 at the town hosting their training camp, triggering concerns that the upcoming games will spread infections.

+13
AP PHOTOS: Locked shops confront buyers in Indian market
World

AP PHOTOS: Locked shops confront buyers in Indian market

  • Updated

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Rows of locked shops confront bargain-hunters for most of the day in Fancy Bazar, a nearly 200-year-old market that offered cheap prices until the COVID-19 pandemic hit Gauhati, the biggest city in India’s remote northeast.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News