Evacuations, damage as raging wildfire spreads in Cape Town

Four university buildings were severely damaged and the university has been completely evacuated and shut down. Meals were being provided for around 4,000 students who had to quickly leave the university campus and their residences, according to Gift of the Givers, a disaster response organization. Many of those students were taken to local hotels, the group said. Activities at the university were suspended until at least Wednesday.

The group said it is also supplying food and water to the firefighters who have been working for more than 24 hours to try to control the fire.

Heavy smoke hung over parts of Cape Town and people were advised to cover their mouths and noses with wet towels or rags while being evacuated.

Dramatic videos and photos were posted on social media by people who came dangerously close to the blaze on the slopes of Table Mountain, which is popular among runners and mountain bikers on the weekend.

Lisette Lombard posted a video of herself trying to escape the fire on the mountain after going on a trail run on Sunday. She's seen running, breathless, as plumes of smoke rise close behind her. She said her car and others left in a parking lot were completely burnt out and destroyed and she eventually found help from a group of firefighters coming up the slopes.

“When they told me that it (the fire) is out of control, that is when the penny dropped on how dangerous the situation was and how lucky I had got,” she told South African news website iol.co.za.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0