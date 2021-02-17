 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Brexit negotiator Frost to lead UK's relations with EU
View Comments
AP

Ex-Brexit negotiator Frost to lead UK's relations with EU

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
Ex-Brexit negotiator Frost to lead UK's relations with EU

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 file photo, UK Chief Brexit negotiator David Frost walks before getting in the same car that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson then got into when he left 10 Downing Street, in London, to fly to Brussels. David Frost has been appointed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Cabinet as a minister of state, the government said Wednesday Feb. 17, 2021. His job, which starts March 1, will be to lead relations with the EU and “help drive through changes to maximize the opportunities of Brexit.”

 Matt Dunham

LONDON (AP) — The negotiator who led Britain’s divorce talks with the European Union has been given the job of leading the U.K’s relations with the bloc.

The British government said Wednesday that David Frost was appointed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Cabinet as a minister of state for the Cabinet Office. Frost's job, which starts March 1, will be to lead relations with the EU and “help drive through changes to maximize the opportunities of Brexit,” the government said.

He is also due to lead Britain’s side of a joint U.K.-EU joint committee overseeing the Brexit agreement, which has already hit bumpy waters over the special status of Northern Ireland.

Frost, a former chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association, is not an elected politician, but Johnson appointed him to Parliament’s unelected House of Lords.

Frost and his team spent months in difficult negotiations with an EU team led by Michel Barnier over the rules governing Britain’s trade relations with the 27-nation bloc after the U.K. withdrew from the bloc a little more than a year ago.

The trade deal reached in December establishes tariff- and quota-free exchange of goods but sets up customs checks and other obstacles to the previously seamless commerce between Britain and the bloc.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA prepares for tricky Mars landing on Thursday

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing Dubai princess re-emerges in videos at 'jail villa'
World

Missing Dubai princess re-emerges in videos at 'jail villa'

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — A daughter of Dubai's powerful ruler who tried to flee the country in 2018 only to be detained by commandos in a boat off India has re-emerged in new videos published Tuesday, saying she doesn't know if she's “going to survive this situation.”

Kim lays blame at officials for N. Korea's economic failures
World

Kim lays blame at officials for N. Korea's economic failures

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ripped into the performance of his Cabinet and fired a senior economic official he appointed a month ago, saying they'd failed to come up with new ideas to salvage an economy in decay.

+7
Kosovo's leftist opposition party gains landslide win
World

Kosovo's leftist opposition party gains landslide win

  • Updated

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The left-wing opposition leader who's poised to become Kosovo's next prime minister said Monday that he would push hard for his country to join the European Union, but also urged the bloc to provide an economic aid package to help smooth the path to membership for western Balkan states.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News