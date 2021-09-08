 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Puerto Rico boxer charged in domestic violence case
0 Comments
AP

Ex-Puerto Rico boxer charged in domestic violence case

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ex-Puerto Rico boxer charged in domestic violence case

FILE - In this April 25, 2009 file photo, Puerto Rican boxer Juan Manuel Lopez, right, prepares to take a swing at Philippines' Gerry Penalosa, in a bout which won Lopez the OMB 122 pound title, in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. Lopez has been charged on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in a domestic violence case and released under electronic surveillance after posting a $175,000 bail.

 Brennan Linsley

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Former boxer Juan Manuel López was charged Wednesday in a domestic violence case and released under electronic surveillance after posting a $175,000 bail.

The charges, including seven counts of aggravated assault and physical and psychological abuse, stem from four separate incidents involving his former partner, authorities said.

López turned himself in late Tuesday after his ex-partner, Andrea Ojeda, accused him of violence on Instagram and posted pictures of her bruised face.

Defense attorney Jaime Barceló didn't directly address the charges, telling reporters only that there is a presumption of innocence and that allegations remain allegations until proven otherwise.

The former WBO featherweight champion was previously charged with domestic violence in 2015 after authorities accused him of hitting another partner in the face.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese car maker targets European market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Soldiers detain Guinea's president, dissolve government
World

Soldiers detain Guinea's president, dissolve government

  • Updated

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Mutinous soldiers in the West African nation of Guinea detained President Alpha Conde on Sunday after hours of heavy gunfire rang out near the presidential palace in the capital, then announced on state television that the government had been dissolved in an apparent coup d’etat.

+5
UAE announces plan to invest in economy, liberalize laws
World

UAE announces plan to invest in economy, liberalize laws

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates announced on Sunday a major plan to stimulate its economy and liberalize stringent residency rules for foreigners, as the country seeks to overhaul its finances and attract visitors and investment.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News