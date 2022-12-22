Ex-rebel leader known as ‘the torturer’ arrested in Haitian president’s assassination, sources say

A former rebel known as “the torturer,” who has a history of armed insurgency against Haitian leaders, has been arrested in the slaying of President Jovenel Moïse, multiple informed sources told the Miami Herald.

Miradieu Faustin, also an ex-soldier in the Haitian army, was arrested earlier this month along with Divisional Police Inspector Emmanuel Louis, for their alleged involvement in the planning that led to Moïse’s violent death inside a bedroom in his private home on July 7, 2021, in the hills above Port-au-Prince.

The arrests are the first major development in the Haiti case since an initial 44 individuals were taken into custody in the days after the killing. Although the motive for Moïse’s killing remains a mystery, the arrests of the two men and their connections to at least two other key suspects and a powerful gang leader increasingly demonstrate a connection between the killing and Haiti’s armed gangs. Those same gangs reportedly attacked some of the alleged gunmen after the killing.

Among the suspects who remain imprisoned in Haiti, where they still have not been formally charged after 17 months, are a Haitian-American physician and pastor from South Florida accused of masterminding the plot, 18 Colombian nationals and several members of Moïse’s presidential security detail.

A Haitian National Police source told the Herald that investigators are “actively” seeking 11 additional police officers in connection with the murder and that warrants have been issued.

The arrests of Faustin (also known as Faustin Miradieu and Faustin Mesadieu) and Louis are part of the ongoing inquiry by investigative judge Walther Wesser Voltaire. Appointed in May, Voltaire is the fifth judge assigned to the Haitian inquiry, which has been stymied by a high turnover of judges.

Both men have been in custody for several days, and police are questioning them to better understand their alleged roles and connections to the others linked to the killing. One suspect, Marie Jude Gilbert Dragon, was a former Haitian police commissioner and rebel leader who played a key role in a 2004 presidential coup that also involved Faustin. Dragon died last year of COVID-related illness.

Faustin has been on the Haitian political scene since Gen. Prosper Avril took power in Haiti in a 1988 military coup following the departure of dictator Jean-Claude “Baby Doc” Duvalier two years earlier.

Under the army general-turned-president, Faustin would rise in rank and power as Avril’s security chief, and be among those accused of torturing democracy activists. In recent years, Faustin was head of security for a commercial enterprise and also an agent in the Protected Areas Surveillance Brigade, or BSAP, an environmental corps accused of operating as a militia.

Louis, meanwhile, was assigned to the police station in Port-au-Prince’s Delmas neighborhood. The source said a search of Louis’ home revealed three weapons permits belonging to former Sen. John Joël Joseph, allegedly a key figure in the planning for the operation. According to police, two weeks before the assassination Louis accompanied Joseph and Vitelhomme Innocent, a powerful gang leader, to rent five vehicles connected to the mission.

Joseph, a well-known opposition politician, has admitted to U.S. investigators, who are conducting a parallel investigation, that he helped obtain the vehicles and tried to acquire firearms for the operation. He also admitted to FBI agents in an interview that he met with certain co-conspirators just before they “embarked on the mission to kill President Moïse,” according to a U.S criminal complaint affidavit.

Joseph pleaded not guilty and is currently in federal custody in Miami, along with two other jailed suspects, Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios, a retired Colombian solider, and Rodolphe Jaar, a Haitian businessman and convicted drug trafficker. Those three suspects are currently awaiting trial in federal court on charges that they conspired to kill Moïse, 53. They were transferred to the United States after fleeing to Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, where they were arrested.

Haitian police allege that a hit squad made up of former Colombian soldiers and two Haitian Americans from South Florida stormed the president’s home under the cover of darkness and killed him.

Moïse was shot 12 times and tortured, and died at the scene. His wife, former first lady Martine Moïse, was seriously wounded, while the couple’s two children were left unharmed after hiding in a bathroom.

Among those jailed shortly thereafter were the coordinator of the president’s security detail, Jean Laguel Civil, accused of bribing cops not to show up for work or to stand down during the armed attack, and the head of the palace guards, Dimitri Hérard. They are among several Haiti National Police officers who have been jailed and who, according to a 124-page investigative report first obtained by the Herald, showed “no intention of defending” Moïse during the attack.

Earlier this month, the police internal affairs unit recommended that several officers accused in the attack or assigned to the detail be fired or disciplined.

Faustin is close to former government consultant Joseph Félix Badio, another key suspect in the assassination who served as best man at Faustin’s wedding. Badio is a fugitive.

In addition to Badio, Faustin is also believed to be an associate of Innocent, who was indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice for his alleged role in the kidnapping of 16 American missionaries last year on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince and is currently the subject of a $1 million U.S. reward seeking information leading to his arrest.

