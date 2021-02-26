Ex-Scottish leader testifies as sex case tears party apart

The long-awaited testimony was postponed earlier this week after the national prosecutors’ office expressed concerns about Salmond’s written evidence. The documents were removed from the parliament’s website and later republished with some sections redacted, paving the way for Salmond's appearance on Friday.

In 2019, Salmond was charged with sexual assault and attempted rape after allegations by nine women who had worked with him as first minister, or for the party. Salmond called the charges “deliberate fabrications for a political purpose,” and was acquitted after a trial in March 2020.

Sturgeon is scheduled to give testimony to the committee next week.

The former allies have traded accusations for months over who knew what and when about the allegations against Salmond.

Salmond accuses people within the SNP and Sturgeon's government of a “malicious and concerted effort” to sideline him and damage his reputation. He also says Sturgeon lied about her meetings with him and violated the code of conduct for government ministers. If that were found to be true, she would have to resign.

Salmond said Friday that the long-running case has been a “nightmare" and he would like to stop talking about the events in question.