 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Tokyo Olympics chief again criticized for sexist comment
0 comments
AP

Ex-Tokyo Olympics chief again criticized for sexist comment

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ex-Tokyo Olympics chief again criticized for sexist comment

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2021, file photo, then Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori announces his resignation at a meeting with council and executive board members at the committee headquarters in Tokyo. Mori, who resigned last month as the president over comments criticized as sexist, has made another remark getting slammed as disrespectful to women. Mori, speaking late Friday, March 26, 2021, at a party for a politician at a Tokyo hotel, referred to the politician’s aide as “way too old to be called a woman.”

 Yoshikazu Tsuno

TOKYO (AP) — Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori, who resigned last month as president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee over comments criticized as sexist, has made another remark that's getting slammed as disrespectful to women.

Mori, speaking late Friday at a party for a politician at a Tokyo hotel, referred to the politician’s aide as “way too old to be called a woman.”

He called her “obachan,” which means “old mama” in Japanese, and told the audience she was “astonishing.”

His remark was trending on Japanese online news and social media, with some expressing outrage Saturday.

“He is incurable,” Isoko Mochizuki, reporter for Tokyo Shimbun, lamented on Twitter. “He has made yet another remark discriminatory toward women.”

Others said Mori had not repented and one said sarcastically he deserved a gold medal for sexism.

Mori stepped down in February after a fury of criticism over his widely reported remarks at a Japan Olympic Committee meeting that women “talk too much.”

Despite being one of the most developed economies in the world, Japan has consistently lagged in promoting women to positions of power, including board rooms, parliament and the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee.

Mori was replaced by Seiko Hashimoto, a woman, Olympian and speedskating bronze medalist. Women were also added to the organizing committee board, with less than four months to go before the Opening Ceremony.

The Games were postponed from last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Public opinion surveys show the Japanese public is opposed to holding the Olympics, but the government remains determined to go ahead. The Olympics torch relay began Thursday.

———

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The McConnell plan to deal with Trump

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Massive cargo ship becomes wedged, blocks Egypt's Suez Canal
World

Massive cargo ship becomes wedged, blocks Egypt's Suez Canal

  • Updated

ISMAILIA, Egypt (AP) — A skyscraper-sized container ship has become wedged across Egypt's Suez Canal and blocked all traffic in the vital waterway, officials said Wednesday, threatening to disrupt a global shipping system already strained by the coronavirus pandemic.

+21
Shipping losses mount from cargo vessel stuck in Suez Canal
World

Shipping losses mount from cargo vessel stuck in Suez Canal

  • Updated

ISMAILIA, Egypt (AP) — Dredgers, tugboats and even a backhoe failed to free a giant cargo ship wedged in Egypt’s Suez Canal on Thursday. More than 150 vessels are now backed up, with hundreds more headed to the vital waterway, and losses to global shipping are mounting.

German Cabinet approves 2022 budget plan with more new debt
World

German Cabinet approves 2022 budget plan with more new debt

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's Cabinet on Wednesday approved 2022 budget plans that will see rules against running up new debt suspended for the third consecutive year as the government seeks to help Europe's biggest economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

+9
North Korea test-fires ballistic missiles in message to US
World

North Korea test-fires ballistic missiles in message to US

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Thursday test-fired its first ballistic missiles since President Joe Biden took office as it expands its military capabilities and increases pressure on Washington while nuclear negotiations remain stalled.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News