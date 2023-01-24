This is the heartwarming moment an exhausted wild elephant stuck in a muddy pond was rescued in Thailand. The 20-year-old male jumbo slipped down the steep sludgy banks while foraging through the trees of a rubber plantation in Buriram province on the morning of January 23.
Just In
Exhausted wild elephant stuck in muddy pond rescued in Thailand
- VideoElephant
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ukraine's interior minister died Wednesday in a helicopter crash near the capital that killed at least another 14 people, including other officials and three children, authorities said.
Rangers worked quickly to remove the giant toad from the wild because a cane toad of its size will eat "anything it can fit into its mouth."
The recently discovered photos were taken inside the Warsaw Ghetto by a Polish firefighter as the Nazi Germans were brutally crushing the uprising of 1943.
"There is a realistic possibility of local Russian advances" around Bakhmut, which would give the Kremlin a victory after months of setbacks, the U.K. defense ministry said
A plane making a 27-minute flight to a Nepal tourist town crashed into a gorge Sunday while attempting to land at a newly opened airport, killing at least 68 of the 72 people aboard.
They were injured by Russian mines, but now these Ukrainian soldiers are getting a new lease on life.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has decided to leave office. She became a global icon of the left and exemplified a new style of leadership. Just 37 when elected, Ardern was praised around the world for her handling of the nation’s worst-ever mass shooting and the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. But she faced mounting political pressures at home and a level of vitriol from some that hadn’t been experienced by previous New Zealand leaders. Still, her announcement came as a shock throughout the nation of 5 million people. Ardern told reporters in Napier on Thursday that Feb. 7 would be her last day as prime minister.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told political leaders at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, that supplies of Western weapons must come quicker than Russia’s attacks. Zelenskyy, speaking by video link from Kyiv, is urging the world to move faster in its decision-making because “tragedies are outpacing life; the tyranny is outpacing democracy.” He spoke Wednesday after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the world as being in a “sorry state” because of interlinked challenges including climate change and Russia’s war in Ukraine. The gloomy messages came on the second day of the elite gathering of world leaders and corporate executives in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.
Prosecutors are likening the arrest of a Mafia boss who was Italy's No. 1 fugitive to an “earthquake” rocking the Sicily-based crime syndicate. Still, experts say the capture at a Palermo clinic of Matteo Messina Denaro after 30 years on the lam won't eradicate the centuries-old crime organization.
Decorating the deities is a millennia-old practice that is described in the Hindu epic Ramayana.