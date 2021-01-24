 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Exit poll suggests the center-right incumbent candidate has won Portugal's presidential election
View Comments
AP

Exit poll suggests the center-right incumbent candidate has won Portugal's presidential election

{{featured_button_text}}

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Exit poll suggests the center-right incumbent candidate has won Portugal's presidential election.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
WHO chief lambasts vaccine profits, demands elderly go first
World

WHO chief lambasts vaccine profits, demands elderly go first

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization chief on Monday lambasted drugmakers' profits and vaccine inequalities, saying it’s “not right” that younger, healthier adults in wealthy countries get vaccinated against COVID-19 before older people or health care workers in poorer countries and charging that most vaccine makers have targeted locations where “profits are highest.”

+34
3,000 arrested at protests demanding Navalny's release
World

3,000 arrested at protests demanding Navalny's release

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian police arrested more than 3,000 people Saturday in nationwide protests demanding the release of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin's most prominent foe, according to a group that counts political detentions.

Twitter bans suspect Iran account after post threatens Trump
World

Twitter bans suspect Iran account after post threatens Trump

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Twitter said Friday it has permanently banned an account that some in Iran believe is linked to the office of the country’s supreme leader after a posting that seemed to threaten former President Donald Trump.

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable baby kangaroo peeks from mother's pouch for first time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News