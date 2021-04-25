Exit polls: Tight race in Albania's parliamentary vote

An Albanian woman casts her vote ballot during parliamentary elections in capital Tirana, Albania on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Albanian voters have started casting ballots in parliamentary elections on Sunday amid the virus pandemic and a bitter political rivalry between the country's two largest political parties.
Albanian president Ilir Meta flashes victory sign as he casts his vote during parliamentary elections in capital Tirana, Albania on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Albanian voters have started casting ballots in parliamentary elections on Sunday amid the virus pandemic and a bitter political rivalry between the country's two largest political parties.
A police officer stands near to a damaged car on central Skanderbeg square, after an incident, in Tirana, Sunday, April 25, 2021. A man drove his car into the Albanian capital Tirana’s main square where vehicles are not allowed, the local media and police reported on Sunday. The driver broke the barriers to enter the Skanderbeg Square. A young man managed to stop the driver entering from the window. Then people dragged him out of the car. No one was injured. The car stopped near two big tents where people get vaccines and a smaller tent raised from the Syri Televizion private channel to cover the voting.
Albania's socialist party leader Edi Rama casts his ballot during parliamentary elections in Surel, near Tirana, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Albanians are voting in parliamentary elections amid the virus pandemic and a bitter political rivalry between the two largest political parties. Some 3.6 million eligible voters, including Albanians overseas, will elect 140 lawmakers among some 1,800 candidates from 12 political parties or coalitions and those running independently.
By LLAZAR SEMINI
Associated Press
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Initial exit poll data in Albania's parliamentary election on Sunday suggests that the ruling Socialist Party is in a tight race with the opposition Democratic Party.
The exit poll run for Euronews Albania from the MRB, part of the London-based Kantar Group, projects that the left-wing Socialists will win about 44% of the vote while the Democrats are expected to capture about 42%.
Some 3.6 million eligible voters in Albania and abroad voted to elect 140 lawmakers for a four-year mandate in the Balkan nation.
“The process was characterized by a calm situation, security and integrity,” said Ilirjan Celibashi, head of the Central Election Commission. He said the winner would be known in 48 hours.
Albania, a NATO member since 2009, is looking forward to launching full membership negotiations with the 27-member European Union later this year and Sunday’s vote is considered a key milestone on that path.
The hope is that post-communist Albania’s 10th parliamentary election will be free and fair. To date, voting always has been marred by irregularities.
Preliminary turnout Sunday was almost 48%, slightly higher than four years ago.
There were some glitches. The electronic identification machines did not operate in 167 out of 5,199 polling stations after no operators to work them were found in those remote areas, according to Celibashi.