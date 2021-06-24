Expert: Transgender Olympic athlete could polarize opinion

“I think it is likely that a backlash is building on this,” she said. “We see it in various states in the U.S.

“The International Olympic Committee has also noted that its policies on trans people participating are open to further review as more medical and scientific evidence emerges."

Taylor said Hubbard is “now part of this body of evidence.”

“In some respects, Hubbard is in a no-win situation,” Taylor said. "If she medals, her performance will certainly be used by opponents to argue that trans women should be subject to greater restriction if not an outright ban.”

Hubbard rarely gives media interviews and tends to shun the spotlight. Inevitably, though, it follows her to each competition.

“In some respects, this is the best Olympic games for her to be at,” Taylor said. “The reduced crowd capacity and restrictions on yelling due to COVID-19 will limit the ability of fans to affect her performance by booing and yelling."

“It will not just be fans though," Taylor added. "I suspect that she is going to get a lot of hostile questions from reporters . . . especially from segments of the U.S. and U.K. media who have been on the warpath over trans women in sport."