EXPLAINER: Curbing tax avoidance by multinational companies

At home, Biden has proposed raising the U.S. tax rate on companies’ foreign earnings to 21%. This would mark an increase from legislation passed under his predecessor Donald Trump, which had a range of 10.5% to 13.125%. Critics argued that the overseas rate passed under Trump, coupled with exemptions, was too low to deter corporations from profit-shifting.

Even if the U.S. rate winds up above the global rate, the difference could be small enough to eliminate most room for tax manipulation.

———

HOW BIG IS THE PROBLEM?

For decades, corporate earnings have been migrating to tax havens, often through complex avoidance schemes. From 1985 to 2018, the global average corporate tax rate fell from 49% to 24%. And by 2000-2018, U.S. companies booked half of all foreign profits in just seven low-tax jurisdictions: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Singapore and Switzerland. Though small countries levy a low rate, they may capture what is for them significant revenue.