EXPLAINER: Kim's launches show push to boost nuke arsenal

Kim may also be going back to a tried-and-true technique of pressuring the world with missile launches and outrageous threats before offering negotiations at the last minute meant to extract aid.

“It bears further watching on how things go, but it’s possible that we are near another phase in (North Korean) brinkmanship,” said Park Won-gon, a professor of North Korea studies at Ewha Womans University.

North Korea’s recent tests could be low-key reactions to the continuation of joint U.S.-South Korean military drills and to South Korean efforts to build up its arms programs.

Kim's ultimate goal is likely winning relief from crippling international economic sanctions even as he gains U.S. recognition as a nuclear state, allowing him to hold onto nuclear weapons that he may see as his only guarantee for survival.

WHAT’S NEXT?

North Korea may keep ramping up its pressure campaign, at least until China starts pushing for calm ahead of the Beijing Olympics early next year. But it still could hold back on tests of more provocative weapons as it looks for less coercive diplomacy.