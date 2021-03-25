EXPLAINER: N. Korean missile tests follow same old playbook

North Korea has a long history of performing major weapons tests around the time new governments take power in the United States and South Korea.

In February 2017, less than a month after President Donald Trump took office, North Korea test-launched a mid-range missile using solid fuel in what observers called an advance in weapon mobility. Later in 2017, four days after current South Korean President Moon Jae-in was inaugurated, North Korea fired what it called a newly developed, nuclear-capable intermediate-range missile.

In 2009, North Korea conducted a long-range rocket launch and a nuclear test within the first four months of President Barack Obama’s first term in office.

This week’s weapons tests by North Korea largely appear to follow the playbook, but experts believe the country has so far avoided too serious a provocation as the Biden administration hasn't completed its comprehensive policy review on North Korea.

The four missiles fired by North Korea this week were all short-range and don’t pose a direct threat to the U.S. mainland. According to South Korea’s assessment, the first two weapons launched Sunday were believed to be cruise missiles. But Japan said North Korea on Thursday launched ballistic missiles, more provocative weapons whose tests are banned by U.N. Security Council resolutions.