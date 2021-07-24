EXPLAINER: The Olympic soccer team that doesn't quite exist

Ultimately, having not qualified anyway since 1960, the English FA stopped entering after failing to reach the 1972 Olympics because it no longer ran an amateur team. When the qualification route for the Olympics changed, in 1992, Britain sacrificed its places when performances by England or Scotland met the threshold for a spot at the Games.

GAME CHANGER

It was only London hosting the 2012 Olympics that brought the British soccer team back into existence. And for the first time, there would be a women’s team as well.

The path was not smooth. There was initial resistance by the federations of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, which had been warned by FIFA they risked their independent status by participating in a British team.

"If this is the case, then why the hell do they have four associations and four votes and their own vice presidency?” FIFA's president at the time, Sepp Blatter, asked in 2008.

But in a public row that ran through the buildup to the 2012 Olympics, Blatter eventually offered assurances that the autonomy of the home nations would be protected and their status not eroded in the world game even if they let players compete.