EXPLAINER: This year's four new Olympic sports, broken down

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics are introducing four new sports — skateboarding, surfing, karate and sport climbing. Each traveled its own unique path to the Games. Here, at a glance, from Associated Press journalists covering each sport, are the tales of how these sports reached Tokyo and what to watch for in each.

———

THE SPORT: Karate

WHEN IT DEBUTS: Aug. 5-7

WHY IT’S IN THE OLYMPICS NOW: Because it’s coming home for its Olympic debut. The martial art that spread across Japan in the early 20th century and soon became ubiquitous worldwide has been a candidate for Olympic inclusion since the 1970s, but organizers never found its case compelling until the Tokyo Games presented an opportunity to showcase its blend of striking combat and rigorous discipline from its homeland.