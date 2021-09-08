EXPLAINER: What's at stake in the 2015 Paris attacks trial?

From January to March 2022, the defendants will be questioned following the chronology of the events, from the preparations to the attacks and their aftermath. Abdeslam will be questioned multiple times.

In early April, experts will give psychological assessments. Closing arguments follow through May. The verdict is scheduled at the end of May.

WHAT IS SECURITY LIKE FOR SUCH A MASSIVE EVENT?

The courthouse is on the island at the center of Paris, l’île de la Cité. All driving, parking and even pedestrian traffic will be blocked from most of the surrounding streets and along the banks of the Seine River. There will be different entries for different parties to the case, who face searches each time they enter the building and at multiple checkpoints.

The trial starts each day at 12:30 p.m. to avoid having to search everyone again after a midday lunch break.

WILL THE TRIAL BE BROADCAST?