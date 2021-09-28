EXPLAINER: Why and how the UK is experiencing a fuel crisis

WHAT ABOUT THE MEDIUM TO LONGER TERM?

The government is trying to entice former British drivers back into the industry, as well as to accelerate the training of new drivers. And it has put army personnel on standby to drive the fuel tankers.

It's also offering visas to 5,000 foreign drivers to come to the U.K for three months. Whether many will opt to come for such a short time and then face a race to get back home for Christmas remains to be seen.

WILL IT WORK?

The hope is that the demand-and-supply balance will get back to normal soon, partly because so many people will have filled up their cars already. Over the coming months, the structural issues facing the trucking industry will remain and there are fears that similar disruptions to supplies will hit other sectors.

It's not just the trucking industry facing labor shortages following Brexit and the pandemic. There are concerns within the farming community, for example, that much of this year's harvest will be left to rot because there aren't enough agricultural workers around.

Will there be enough turkeys for Christmas?

