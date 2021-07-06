EXPLAINER: Why China is investigating tech firms like Didi

Alibaba Group Holding recently was fined a record $2.8 billion over antitrust violations. Other big tech companies have been fined or investigated for alleged anti-competitive behavior and lapses in financial disclosure.

“Two years ago Chinese consumers didn’t care, they thought the convenience of apps outweighed any negative benefits,” Rein said. “But now Chinese people are quite concerned about data privacy, because Alibaba and Tencent have so much data – even more data than the government.”

Rein believes stricter oversight of the technology industry will make it more sustainable, with fairer competition that will benefit consumers.

WHAT’S THE IMPACT ON DIDI?

Didi said in a statement that having its app removed “may have an adverse impact on its revenue in China.“

It promised to fix any problems, “protect users’ privacy and data security, and continue to provide secure and convenient services to its users.”

The app can no longer be downloaded in China, although those who already downloaded and installed the app can still use it, Didi said.

Didi’s stock price sank as much as 25% on Monday, days after the cybersecurity review was announced. The company's market capitalization plunged to $57.6 billion from about $75 billion last week.

