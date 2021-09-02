EXPLAINER: Why Poland wants state of emergency near border

Those sanctions have come in reaction to a disputed election last year that gave Lukashenko a sixth term, and the ensuing harsh repression of domestic opponents. More sanctions were imposed after Minsk forced the landing of a Ryanair plane in May and arrested a dissident journalist on board.

Lithuania and Latvia have published what they say are videos of Belarusian forces in riot gear pushing the migrants toward the border.

Referring to Belarus’ actions at the border, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last month that she strongly condemned “using people, refugees or people from other countries who are in distress, as a hybrid weapon.”

EUROPE AND MIGRATION

Europe is still trying to absorb large numbers of migrants who arrived in recent years, with more than 1 million immigrating in 2015 alone. Whether to welcome or rebuff people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa is a question that has deepened political divides within European nations and among the 27 EU member states, and given a boost to anti-immigrant political forces.

The border standoff comes as the Taliban have taken over Afghanistan, creating worries about another wave of migrants and asylum seekers.