 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Explosion kills 3 Gaza fishermen, Hamas rocket suspected
View Comments
AP

Explosion kills 3 Gaza fishermen, Hamas rocket suspected

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Three Palestinian fishermen were killed Sunday after a blast ripped through their boat off the Gaza shore, officials said, in what appeared to be an explosion caused by a misfired rocket launched by the ruling Hamas militant group.

Nezar Ayyash, a spokesman for the local fisherman's association, said the men — two brothers and a cousin — were working off the coast of the southern town of Khan Younis when the explosion happened.

The cause of the blast wasn't immediately clear, but there were growing indications that it was the result of a misfired rocket. Hamas, which has fought three wars with Israel, is believed to possess thousands of rockets.

Minutes before the explosion, local media reported that Hamas was test-firing rockets toward the sea.

Hamas, which is usually quick to cast blame on Israel, instead said it was launching an investigation. And relatives of the fishermen posted a statement on Facebook describing them as “the martyrs of living who were killed when a local mortar shell hit their boat.”

Rami al-Laham, who runs the family Facebook page, said the post was published before the investigation was launched.

“For now, it’s mystery and nobody knows how” they were killed, he said. However, four hours after the investigation was announced, he said no one from Hamas or the government had contacted the family.

Earlier, Palestinian media reports blamed Israeli navy fire, but the Israeli military said it was not involved in this incident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Iowa Sen. Jim Carlin on his announcement to run for U.S. Sen. Grassley's seat

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+21
Myanmar police fire tear gas, rubber bullets at protesters
World

Myanmar police fire tear gas, rubber bullets at protesters

  • Updated

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Police in Myanmar repeatedly used tear gas and rubber bullets Tuesday against crowds protesting last month's coup, but the demonstrators regrouped after each volley and tried to defend themselves with barricades as standoffs between protesters and security forces intensified.

Kuwait swears in new government amid mounting crises
World

Kuwait swears in new government amid mounting crises

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait’s new Cabinet was sworn in Wednesday, state-run media reported, weeks after the government quit amid a deepening deadlock with parliament that has blocked badly needed reforms in the tiny oil-rich Gulf Arab state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News