'Extremely heavy ash fall' as authorities report third explosion at volcano in St. Vincent

The La Soufrière volcano on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent erupted a third time on Friday, according to officials.

The volcano "continues to show periods of explosive activity," said Dr. Erouscilla Joseph, director of The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC).

Joseph reported the third explosion in an audio update issued Friday evening. She didn't provide additional details about the third explosion, but it appears it was smaller than the previous two. The center is working with local authorities to monitor the volcano's activity.

On Saturday morning, island residents woke up to "extremely heavy ash fall and strong sulphur smells which have now advanced to the capital," according to a Twitter post from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO).

"Be careful all. We are covered in ash and strong sulphur scents pervade the air. For those with respiratory problems we ask that you take the necessary precautions to remain safe and healthy," NEMO said.