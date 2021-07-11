Fans go from euphoria to despair as England falls short

LONDON (AP) — So close.

It took just a few weeks to undo decades of pessimism for England fans, persuading millions that the team could defy decades of disappointment and win a major international soccer tournament for the first time since 1966.

For much of Sunday’s final against Italy, it felt like it might.

But when Italy won the European Championship in a 3-2 penalty shootout, after a match that ended 1-1 after extra time, fans sat with heads in hands. At a fan zone in Croydon, south London, friends hugged one another in consolation as a DJ played Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back in Anger.” Hundreds who had gathered for hours in London’s Trafalgar Square filed off dejectedly, broken glass from beer bottles crunching underfoot.

In Newcastle, northern England, the crowd watching at a fan zone applauded the dejected team.

“We have come so far, winning would have topped it all off,” said 18-year-old student Millie Carson. “The team has brought the country together. Everyone has been loving life in these hard times.”

But one fan expressed a widespread sense of frustration, shouting: “I cannot do this anymore.”