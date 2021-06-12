Iran hard-liners target sole moderate in presidential debate

The election Friday will see voters pick a candidate to replace Rouhani, who is term limited from running again. The vote comes amid tensions with the West as negotiations continue to try and resuscitate the nuclear deal, which saw Iran agree to limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

The structure of the previous two debates — having candidates answer questions selected at random from large fish bowls — largely prevented aspirants from uniformly offering their opinions. Apparently acknowledging public unhappiness with that, the moderator gave the candidates all the same question this time.

The debate later took on the pattern of the previous ones, with hard-liners focusing their criticism on Hemmati as a stand-in for Rouhani. Hard-liner Alireza Zakani went as far to accuse Hemmati of committing a “huge treason” by sharing financial information to the International Monetary Fund. Hard-line former Revolutionary Guard chief Mohsen Rezaei described the Rouhani government as being run by “infiltrators.”