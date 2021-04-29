Finland gets final bids for $12 billion fighter jet deal

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland says it has received final offers from all five manufacturers bidding in a contest to provide new fighter jets to the Nordic country’s military in a 10 billion-euro ($12 billion) deal to replace its aging fleet of F-18 Hornet aircraft.

The Finnish Defense Forces said Thursday that it would carefully evaluate quotations received from the governments of Britain, France, Sweden and the United States by fall this year.

After that the Finnish government led by Prime Minister Sanna Marin would pick the winner by the end of 2021, most likely in December.

The fighter jet models in contention for the deal are the Boeing F-18 Super Hornet and Lockheed Martin F-35A from the United States, Dassault Rafale from France, Eurofighter Typhoon from Britain and the Saab Gripen from Sweden.

Boeing said in a separate statement that its offer includes the option of Finland acquiring a combination of the F-18 Super Hornets and its electronic warfare variant, the EA-18G Growler.