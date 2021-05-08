 Skip to main content
Fireworks damage Amsterdam cafe frequented by Ajax fans
AP

  • Updated
Supporters cheer as Ajax players, center, show the trophy after clinching the Dutch Eredivisie Premier League title with a 4-0 win in the soccer match between Ajax and Emmen at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, May 2, 2021.

 Peter Dejong

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A blast likely caused by powerful fireworks late Friday night smashed the front window of a cafe in Amsterdam that is known as a gathering place for fans of soccer club Ajax.

The incident came a day after a similar blast damaged a bar in Rotterdam frequented by fans of rival club Feyenoord.

Nobody was hurt in either of the blasts, which happened before the final meeting of the season between Ajax and Feyenoord on Sunday afternoon. No fans will be allowed at the match because of coronavirus lockdown measures.

Police in Amsterdam said they are investigating the incident at the Vak West cafe.

Police arrested a 21-year-old man from Amsterdam on Friday who is suspected of involvement in a series of similar blasts in Rotterdam including at two bars known as meeting places for Feyenoord fans. Police said in a tweet that they are still investigating the motive.

Ajax won the Dutch Eredivisie league last week for the 35th time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

