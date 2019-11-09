Floods become UK election issue as parties spar over funding

LONDON (AP) — British political leaders swapped blame Saturday over floods that have drenched parts of England as the deluge became an issue in the campaign for the Dec. 12 election.

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn was visiting parts of northern England that were soaked by overflowing rivers after as much as 4.4 inches (112 mm) of rain — more than a month's worth — fell in one day. One woman died when she was swept away by floodwaters.

The rain eased Saturday but the Environment Agency said seven severe "danger to life" flood warnings remained in place along the swollen River Don.

Corbyn said the Conservative government had "failed to prepare communities by investing in flood prevention."

"This is what a climate and environment emergency looks like," he said. "Every year we don't act means higher flood waters, more homes ruined and more lives at risk."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the area on Friday, and insisted the government was investing in flood defenses.