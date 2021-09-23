Floods, books & kids: Highlights of German election campaign

The Greens, who have made the issue their core campaign topic, pledged to do everything to put Germany on course to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord. They want to achieve that by ramping up carbon prices, requiring solar panels on all new public buildings and ending the use of coal eight years earlier than planned.

Foreign policy, including the future of the European Union, received comparatively little attention during the campaign. Although Berlin's allies have long called for Germany to show more leadership on the international stage, the three candidates shied away from presenting any radical foreign policy visions.

———

NOT LAUGHING ANYMORE

One image that will remain in many voters' minds is that of Laschet laughing in the background during a somber visit by Germany's president to the flood region. Laschet, who is governor of the hard-hit state of North Rhine-Westphalia, later expressed regret for the incident.

———

BOOK BLOOPERS