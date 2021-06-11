For Cornwall, G7 summit brings mix of disruption and hope

“This is just a totally surreal experience, the amount of police presence is phenomenal. It’s got to be the safest place in the country to be at the moment,” said Sue Bates, 64, who was relaxing on the beach Wednesday. Her husband, John, said they felt their holiday cottage shake when helicopters flew over.

“I feel sorry for the consequences that it is having on locals, I understand that some of the restaurant staff can’t get in to work during the period of the G-7, which is pretty unfortunate,” she said.

Still, Bates and others said they believed the long-term benefits of promoting tourism and local businesses to the world will be worth the hassle.

Britain’s government hopes the summit will bring 26 million pounds ($37 million) in tourism growth to Cornwall, one of the poorest regions in the country — and the whole of western Europe. Despite its upmarket restaurants and luxury holiday cottages, some neighborhoods are among the poorest 10% in England. Wages are below the national average and child poverty is high in areas not far from St. Ives' waterfront.