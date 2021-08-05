Forest fires rage in Greece; blaze north of Athens rekindles

A heat wave described as Greece's worst since 1987 has baked the country for more than a week, sending temperatures spiraling to 45 degrees Celsius (113 F) and creating tinder-dry conditions in shrubland and forests.

Neighboring countries face similar conditions, fueling deadly wildfires in Turkey and blazes in Italy and across the Mediterranean region. Officials in Albania said one person died of smoke inhalation this week near the southern city of Gjirokaster.

In Turkey, a wildfire that reached the compound of a coal-fueled power plant in the southwest, forcing residents to flee in boats and cars late Wednesday, was contained Thursday after raging for some 11 hours.

Turkey’s worst wildfires in decades have burnt for nine days amid scorching heat, low humidity and constantly shifting strong winds. The fires have so far killed eight people and countless animals.

A European Union disaster response group said firefighters and water-dropping planes were being sent from EU members to Italy, Greece, Albania and North Macedonia.

The EU Atmosphere Monitoring Service said smoke plumes from the region’s wildfires were clearly visible in satellite images, which also showed that the intensity of the wildfires in Turkey was at the highest level since records started in 2003.