Former BMW executive Duesmann named new CEO at rival Audi
0 comments
AP

Former BMW executive Duesmann named new CEO at rival Audi

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — German automaker Audi says former BMW executive Markus Duesmann is to become its new chief executive.

Audi said Friday that the 50-year-old succeeds current CEO Bram Schot on April 1.

Herbert Diess, the head of Volkswagen, of which Audi is a part, called Duesmann an “excellent engineer.”

Audi has struggled to keep up with rivals BMW and Daimler in recent years.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Denmark starts border checks at crossings to Sweden
World

Denmark starts border checks at crossings to Sweden

  • Updated

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police on Tuesday began performing border checks at the country's crossings with Sweden, moves that followed a series of shootings and explosions around Copenhagen that Danish authorities say were carried out by people crossing the waterway between the Scandinavian neighbors.

+6
After boost from Perry, backers got huge gas deal in Ukraine
World

After boost from Perry, backers got huge gas deal in Ukraine

  • Updated

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two political supporters of U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry secured a potentially lucrative oil and gas exploration deal from the Ukrainian government soon after Perry proposed one of the men as an adviser to the country's new president.

World

Mexico uncovers 10 more bodies from mass grave in Sonora

  • Updated

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Forensic scientists in the Mexican state of Sonora have recovered 10 more bodies from mass graves near a beach town, raising the total number of bodies and skeletons found in the area since October to 52.

+6
After boost from Perry, backers got huge gas deal in Ukraine
World

After boost from Perry, backers got huge gas deal in Ukraine

  • Updated

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two political supporters of U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry secured a potentially lucrative oil and gas exploration deal from the Ukrainian government soon after Perry proposed one of the men as an adviser to the country's new president.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News