Former Pakistan PM wins Senate election in setback to gov't

Until recently, the upper house had 104 seats but four were abolished after the merger of former northwestern tribal regions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In Pakistan, Senate members are elected for six-year terms and as half the senators are due to retire after three years, elections are required to replace 48 Senators who had completed their terms. However, voting on Wednesday was being held only for 37 seats as other candidates had ran unopposed.

Members of the provincial assemblies and the National Assembly are elected in nationwide parliamentary elections, which last time took place in 2018, when Khan's party came to power.

Both chambers of parliament have legislative powers, and any bill passed by the National Assembly must be approved by the Senate before it becomes a law. In turn, any legislations by the Senate goes to the National Assembly, where Khan has a simple majority.

Hours before the announcement of results of the Senate elections, Fawad Chaudhry, minister for science and technology, had predicted an easy win for finance minister Sheikh against opposition's Gilani.

After Gilani's victory was announced, almost all of the country's opposition parties hailed it and urged Khan to resign.