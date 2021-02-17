Former presidential hopeful goes on trial in Belarus

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A trial began Wednesday in Belarus for a bank executive who had aspired to challenge authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko in last year's election but was blocked from running due to criminal charges that he rejected as political.

Viktor Babariko, the former head of Russia-owned Belgazprombank, has been jailed since June on corruption and money-laundering charges. He has dismissed the accusations, saying they were intended to prevent him from challenging Lukashenko.

The 57-year-old Babariko could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted at the trial in the Supreme Court of Belarus, the country's highest.

In a statement released before the trial began, Babariko denounced what he called “medieval repressions” against the opposition in Belarus but added that “for many of us, the past year was a year of victory over the slavery of our own souls.”

Official results from the Aug. 9 presidential election gave Lukashenko a sixth term by a landslide, triggering massive protests. The main opposition candidate, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, and her supporters have dismissed the result as rigged. Some poll workers also have described seeing the vote manipulated.