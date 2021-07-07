 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
France: 11 convicted of cyberbullying teen who slammed Islam
0 Comments
AP

France: 11 convicted of cyberbullying teen who slammed Islam

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PARIS (AP) — A French court on Wednesday convicted 11 of 13 people charged with harassing and threatening a teenager who harshly criticized Islam in online posts and ended up changing schools and receiving police protection to preserve her safety.

The verdict came in a trial in Paris that was the first of its kind since France created a new court in January to prosecute online crimes, including harassment and discrimination.

The court sentenced the defendants to suspended prison terms of four to six months and fined them about $1,770 each.

“Social networks are the street. When you pass someone in the street, you don’t insult them, threaten them, make fun of them,” the presiding judge, Michel Humbert, said. “What you don’t do in the street, don’t do on social media.”

The teen at the center of the landmark cyberbullying case, who has been identified publicly only by her first name, Mila, testified last month that she felt as if she had been “condemned to death.”

Mila, who describes herself as atheist, was 16 when she started posting videos on Instagram and later TikTok harshly criticizing Islam and the Quran. Now 18, she testified that “I don’t like any religion, not just Islam.”

Her lawyer, Richard Malka, said Mila has received some 100,000 threatening messages, including death threats, rape threats, misogynist messages and hateful messages about her sexual orientation.

Mila left one high school, then another. She is now monitored daily by the police for her safety.

The 13 defendants from around France came from various backgrounds and religions and were but a handful of all the people who went after Mila with online comments. The others could not be tracked down.

One of the 13 was acquitted because his post - “Blow it up” - was directed at Mila’s Twitter account, not at the young woman. The court dropped the case against another defendant for faulty procedures.

———

Vaux-Montagny reported from Lyon.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hannah-Jones chooses Howard after UNC tenure fight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
French far-right chief criticized for her mainstream turn
World

French far-right chief criticized for her mainstream turn

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — French far-right leader Marine Le Pen is facing stinging criticism for making her party too mainstream, dulling its extremist edge and ignoring grassroots members, with some warning that this could cost her votes in next year's presidential race.

Vatican indicts 10, including a cardinal, in London deal
World

Vatican indicts 10, including a cardinal, in London deal

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — A Vatican judge on Saturday indicted 10 people, including a once-powerful cardinal, on charges including embezzlement, abuse of office, extortion and fraud in connection with the Secretariat of State’s 350 million-euro investment in a London real estate venture.

+2
Iraqi militia commander vows to avenge deaths in US strike
World

Iraqi militia commander vows to avenge deaths in US strike

  • Updated

BAGHDAD (AP) — The leader of an Iran-backed Iraqi militia has vowed to retaliate against America for the deaths of four of his men in a U.S. airstrike along the Iraq-Syria border last month, saying it will be a military operation everyone will talk about.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News