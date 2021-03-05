France backs Italy in vaccine ban as EU defends mechanism

“In general, vaccine exports aren’t stopped as long as the contracts with the EU are abided by," German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said. “A lot of vaccines go from the EU to third countries, while nothing or almost nothing is exported from the United States and Great Britain."

Earlier, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said that it in general terms, it was right for the EU to ensure that vaccine makers followed through on promised deliveries. But he also said that it was important for EU-wide coordination on export restrictions.

The EU thought it had prepared soundly for the rollout of vaccines to its 450 million people. It has signed deals for six different vaccines. In total, it has ordered up to 400 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and sealed agreements with other companies for more than 2 billion shots.

But only 33 million doses have been given so far, and only 11 million Europeans have been fully vaccinated. Despite the current difficulties, the EU’s goal remains to vaccinate 70% of the adult population in the bloc by the end of summer.

The Italian's government move marked the first use of the export control system, It frustrated the Australian government, which is seeking assurances from the EU's executive arm that future shipments of vaccines will not be blocked,