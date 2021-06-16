France eases mask rules; will end nightly virus curfew

PARIS (AP) — France on Wednesday eased several COVID-19 restrictions, with authorities saying it's no longer always mandatory to wear masks outdoors and halting an 8-month nightly coronavirus curfew this weekend.

The announcement by French Prime Minister Jean Castex comes as France is registering about 3,900 new virus cases a day, down from 35,000 a day in the March-April peak.

Castex welcomed “very good news” and said the curfew will be lifted on Sunday, 10 days earlier than expected.

Wearing a mask will still remain mandatory outdoors in crowded places like street markets and stadiums, he said. People are required to wear a mask indoors in public spaces, including at work — with an exception for restaurants and bars.

“We have not known such a low level of virus spreading since last August,” Castex said, adding that the situation was improving in all of France’s regions.

“Those positive evolutions are due to the mobilization of the French and to the vaccination campaign,” he said.