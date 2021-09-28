France, Greece sign defense deal; Athens to buy 3 warships

The announcement comes at a key time for France after the loss this month of a $66 billion deal to sell diesel-electric submarines to Australia, which instead chose to acquire nuclear-powered submarines provided by the U.S. The three-way strategic defense alliance announced by Australia, the U.K. and the U.S. came as a shock to French officials.

French Defense Ministry spokesperson Hervé Grandjean said the warships contract is worth about 3 billion euros. The frigates will be delivered in 2025 and 2026.

As France and Greece are entering a period of negotiation about details of the deal, Granjean said “we have no doubt as to the positive outcome” — unlike what happened with the Australian submarines contract. “We should not slip into excessive paranoia and the incident that we faced recently is the exception rather than the rule.”

Greece has already bought 18 French Rafale fighter jets and plans to purchase another six under a program to modernize its armed forces.

Tensions between Greece and historic regional rival Turkey have increased in recent years over gas exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean and waters between the two countries.