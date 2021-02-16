France passes anti-radicalism bill that worries Muslims

Detractors say the measures are already covered in current laws and voice suspicions the bill has a hidden agenda by a government looking to entice right-wing voters ahead of presidential elections next year.

Just days before Tuesday's vote, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin - the bill's main sponsor - accused far-right leader Marine le Pen during nationally televised debate of being “soft" on radical Islam and that she needed to take vitamins.

The remark intended to underscore that the ruling party is tougher than the far-right in tackling radical Islamists. But Le Pen criticizes the bill as too weak and has offered what she called her own, tougher counter-proposal. Le Pen, who has declared her candidacy for the 2022 election, lost in the 2017 runoff against Macron.

The bill — which mentions neither Muslims nor Islam by name — is backed by those who see the need to contain what the government says is an encroaching fundamentalism subverting French values, notably the nation's foundational value of secularism and gender equality.

The planned law “supporting respect for the principles of the Republic” is dubbed the "separatism" bill, a term used by Macron to refer to radicals who would create a “counter society” in France.