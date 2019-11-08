France reopens contested Jewish tomb in east Jerusalem

Last month, French Senator Gilbert Roger told French lawmakers that the lawsuits challenging France were "part of a global strategy of 'territorial nibbling' on the part of religious nationalists."

"The conflict begins when religious people ... try to claim possession over the grave because of the location in east Jerusalem," he said.

France's Consulate General said in a statement that the reopening was the "fruit of restoration and security work conducted by the French authorities over the past 10 years" and that it was committed to "visits by small groups in accordance with the rules." Israel's Foreign Ministry hailed the move as a product of "long and strenuous" negotiations with French authorities but declined to elaborate on those talks.

Entrance to the site is limited to 60 people on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and visitors, including those intending to pray, must pre-purchase tickets online and register with a passport or ID card. But some Orthodox Jews contend the consulate's rules are designed to deter worshippers. Many ultra-Orthodox Jews avoid Internet use and object to paying entry to a place of worship.

"France is doing everything to prevent there being a lot of people coming to pray," said Haim Berkovits, a representative of Hekdesh the group challenging France's ownership. He said the site should be "open as it should be, like every other historic site and place of worship."

